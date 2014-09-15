US cites state secrets in civil lawsuit over Iran

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

US cites state secrets in civil lawsuit over Iran

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Citing state secrets and a threat to national security, the United States government has asked a judge to toss out a defamation lawsuit that a wealthy Greek shipping magnate brought against a nonprofit organization seeking to thwart Iran’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons.

Victor Restis, a billionaire Greek citizen, sued the American Coalition Against Nuclear Iran last year, claiming it was trying to ruin his livelihood and reputation by falsely claiming he did business with Iran. On Friday, the U.S. government filed papers in Manhattan federal court saying the head of a federal agency had asserted a claim of privilege to information Restis demanded the nonprofit organization release.

The government, which is not a party to the case but sought to intervene, said the privileged information’s disclosure could seriously damage national security, though its submission was vaguely worded and did not explain how a private organization would have information that could harm national security if it were released.

It said the case should be thrown out because its continuation would be “highly likely to risk disclosure of properly privileged matters.”

Other news
FILE - Real Sociedad's David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Spain and Manchester City great David Silva ends career at 37 because of serious knee injury
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida's governor. But four years later, as DeSantis eyes the presidency, their hope that the Republican would be an ally on racial justice has long faded. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of ‘policy violence’
FILE - A Polish border guard patrols the area of a built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Security of the European Union's border with Russia’s ally Belarus is Polish government’s top priority, Poland’s chief politician Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Thursday, July 27, 2023. Deputy prime minister and conservative ruling party leader, Kaczynski paid a visit to the village of Koden, on the EU nation’s border with Belarus. Later in the day Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was to meet troops guarding the border. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Poland’s ruling party leader vows to protect the EU border with Russia’s ally Belarus

In his lawsuit last year, Restis sought unspecified damages, saying the American Coalition Against Nuclear Iran had made “grave, inflammatory and extremely damaging accusations” against him as it “launched its campaign vilifying Mr. Restis as a despicable criminal in league with the Iranian regime.”

The lawsuit said the accusations had “wrongly cast an unwarranted dark cloud of suspicion and scrutiny over him and the Restis family businesses, crippled his ability to conduct business around the world, caused him and the Restis family businesses to suffer enormous and irreparable financial and economic damages, inflicted extreme and irreparable emotional distress and harm, and successfully incited hatred, personal attacks and threats of violence against Mr. Restis and his businesses.”

In court papers, the coalition called the lawsuit “little more than a thinly veiled effort to silence a U.S. organization’s efforts to prevent business transactions with Iran and thwart Iran’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons.”

Lee Wolosky and Brian Stack, lawyers for the group, said in a statement that the lawsuit was an attempt by Restis to deflect attention from his criminal and civil problems in Greece.

“His complaint falsely stated that he did no business in Iran,” the statement said. “We expect Mr. Restis’ lawsuit to be dismissed.”

Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Restis, said in a statement Monday that the coalition had made “false, unsupported and libelous allegations against Mr. Restis, but rather than try to defend what it did or allow the world to know the truth, UANI is now hiding behind the government’s skirt.”

Wolosky and Stack said in their statement that the New York-based organization has never sought or received funds from any foreign individual.

At an April hearing, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said he was concerned that the coalition was able to make public statements and then “not have to answer to their actions on the basis of a privilege.”

He called it “very curious that these privileges are being asserted.”

___

Associated Press Writer Stephen Braun in Washington contributed to this report