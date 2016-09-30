Savannah Film Festival to open with Portman as ‘Jackie’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Savannah Film Festival will kick off in October with a screening of the biographical film “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

The Savannah College of Art and Design announced the lineup Friday for its 19th film festival, which is scheduled to run from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, “Jackie” follows the widow of President John F. Kennedy in the days immediately following his assassination.

Other films slated for the 2016 festival include the original musical “La La Land” starring Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend. There will also be a showing of “Arrival,” in which Amy Adams leads a team investigating the appearance of mysterious spacecraft across the globe.