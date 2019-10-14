Warmup on the way to melt record snowfall

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Record-breaking snow that fell for four days in North Dakota is finally in the rearview mirror.

Some communities in North Dakota received more than two feet of snow with the city of Harvey in Wells County getting 30 inches. The storm came in two waves. The initial system arrived from the Pacific and the second was out of the Rockies.

The storms shut down highways, including Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Fargo, canceled school, snarled air traffic and caused power outages.

All highways have reopened, school is back in session and a warm-up is on the way. The Bismarck Tribune says high temperatures later in the week could hit the 60s to the west and 40s in central North Dakota.

