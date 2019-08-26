FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: 4 charged in Florida nursing home deaths

 
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on employees of a nursing home where 12 people died facing charges (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Four employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat after a hurricane cut power have been charged, at least two of them with manslaughter.

Attorneys Jim Cobb and Lawrence Hashish say an administrator and two nurses employed at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills at the time of the deaths in 2017 surrendered on Monday. They say a third nurse is also in custody in Miami-Dade County.

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds

Hashish says nurse Althia Meggie has been charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter and two counts of tampering with evidence. Attorney David Frankel says administrator Jorge Carballo is charged with 12 counts of manslaughter.

According to the Miami-Dade County Jail website, nurse Tamika Miller is being held in the Miami-Dade County jail on unspecified charges.

Hashish says all of the charges involve some form of manslaughter.

Hollywood Police declined comment pending a news conference Tuesday, when all four defendants are scheduled to appear before a judge.

___

2:30 p.m.

Attorneys say three employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat have surrendered to authorities.

Four employees at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills at the time of the 2017 deaths were charged Monday. Two nurses and an administrator turned themselves in. It’s unclear whether a third nurse had turned herself in.

Attorneys Jim Cobb and Lawrence Hashish were waiting for Hollywood Police to file the warrants but said they expect manslaughter charges. Police did not return multiple calls Monday, and the state attorney declined comment.

Attorney David Frankel, who represents the lead nurse, said the defendants did everything to keep the patients cool and hydrated. They brought in small air conditioners and fans.

He said the staff did not evacuate patients to the fully functional hospital across the street because it had been sending them patients.

___

1 p.m.

Several employees of a Florida nursing home have surrendered to face charges in connection with a power outage at a Florida nursing home that led to the deaths of 12 patients.

Jim Cobb represents a former administrator at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills who’s one of those charged. Lawrence Hashish represents one of three nurses charged.

Both told The Associated Press that the administrator and two nurses had surrendered Monday. It wasn’t clear whether a third nurse had turned herself in.

Cobb says the caregivers are taking the punishment that belongs squarely with state officials, including former Gov. Rick Scott and the power company. State officials didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

The residents died after the home lost power amid sweltering heat after Hurricane Irma in 2017.