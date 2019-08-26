The Latest: 4 charged in Florida nursing home deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on employees of a nursing home where 12 people died facing charges (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Four employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat after a hurricane cut power have been charged, at least two of them with manslaughter.

Attorneys Jim Cobb and Lawrence Hashish say an administrator and two nurses employed at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills at the time of the deaths in 2017 surrendered on Monday. They say a third nurse is also in custody in Miami-Dade County.

Hashish says nurse Althia Meggie has been charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter and two counts of tampering with evidence. Attorney David Frankel says administrator Jorge Carballo is charged with 12 counts of manslaughter.

According to the Miami-Dade County Jail website, nurse Tamika Miller is being held in the Miami-Dade County jail on unspecified charges.

Hashish says all of the charges involve some form of manslaughter.

Hollywood Police declined comment pending a news conference Tuesday, when all four defendants are scheduled to appear before a judge.

___

2:30 p.m.

Attorneys say three employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat have surrendered to authorities.

Four employees at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills at the time of the 2017 deaths were charged Monday. Two nurses and an administrator turned themselves in. It’s unclear whether a third nurse had turned herself in.

Attorneys Jim Cobb and Lawrence Hashish were waiting for Hollywood Police to file the warrants but said they expect manslaughter charges. Police did not return multiple calls Monday, and the state attorney declined comment.

Attorney David Frankel, who represents the lead nurse, said the defendants did everything to keep the patients cool and hydrated. They brought in small air conditioners and fans.

He said the staff did not evacuate patients to the fully functional hospital across the street because it had been sending them patients.

___

1 p.m.

Several employees of a Florida nursing home have surrendered to face charges in connection with a power outage at a Florida nursing home that led to the deaths of 12 patients.

Jim Cobb represents a former administrator at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills who’s one of those charged. Lawrence Hashish represents one of three nurses charged.

Both told The Associated Press that the administrator and two nurses had surrendered Monday. It wasn’t clear whether a third nurse had turned herself in.

Cobb says the caregivers are taking the punishment that belongs squarely with state officials, including former Gov. Rick Scott and the power company. State officials didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

The residents died after the home lost power amid sweltering heat after Hurricane Irma in 2017.