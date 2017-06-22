Man faces 18 years in prison after shooting store clerk

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to a maximum of 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a convenience store clerk.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2tQA9Ox ) 23-year-old Onyx White pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter and armed robbery in the 2010 shooting.

Geraldo Serrano was killed inside a Boston convenience store after prosecutors say he fought White and Martin Freeles during a robbery.

The district attorney’s office says a jury previously failed to reach a verdict on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery against White. He was convicted on unlawful possession of a firearm.

White’s lawyer says his new guilty plea is a compromise following the hung jury. The lawyer says White “wanted his life back,” and he could be released before turning 30.