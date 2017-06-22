Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man faces 18 years in prison after shooting store clerk

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to a maximum of 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a convenience store clerk.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2tQA9Ox ) 23-year-old Onyx White pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter and armed robbery in the 2010 shooting.

Geraldo Serrano was killed inside a Boston convenience store after prosecutors say he fought White and Martin Freeles during a robbery.

The district attorney’s office says a jury previously failed to reach a verdict on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery against White. He was convicted on unlawful possession of a firearm.

White’s lawyer says his new guilty plea is a compromise following the hung jury. The lawyer says White “wanted his life back,” and he could be released before turning 30.