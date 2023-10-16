AP Top News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

Palestinians scramble to find food, safety and water as Israeli ground invasion looms

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week, ahead of expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly attack. The enclave’s food and water supplies are dwindling, and its hospitals are warning that they are on the verge of collapse. Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region and the call-up of some 360,000 reservists, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. Israel said it has already struck dozens of military targets, including command centers and rocket launchers, and also killed Hamas commanders.