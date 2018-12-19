FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Florida deputy kills wife, daughter, granddaughter, self

By TAMARA LUSH
 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy fatally shot his wife, granddaughter and daughter before he radioed dispatchers to say he’d hurt his family early Wednesday, then killed himself in front of fellow deputies near a high school, authorities said.

The events unfolded before students had arrived for school in Plant City, a rural community east of Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister identified the deputy as 58-year-old Terry Strawn, who in 2009 was named “Officer of the Year.”

“There was no indication, no behavior issues,” Chronister said. “Nothing that would lead any employee to believe this employee was struggling.”

Other news
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions

Strawn went on the department’s main radio channel just before 7 a.m. Wednesday to say he had harmed his family. The deputy mentioned financial and health problems and said he was going to kill himself near the local high school, the sheriff said.

“Throughout the entire dialogue on the radio, the dispatchers did a wonderful job of trying to convince him that suicide is not the answer,” Chronister said.

The sheriff said three other deputies quickly located Strawn and they made “every attempt possible to try to convince this deputy sheriff that there was a different way, that there was a different solution.”

“Unfortunately, the deputy took his own life on scene in front of the other deputies,” Chronister said.

Strawn used his service revolver in each of the shootings.

The deputy had ties to the sheriff’s office dating to 1991, when he was hired as a jail deputy. He became a patrol officer a few years later.

According to local media archives, he and another deputy shot and killed a man in the line of duty in 2004. The man pointed a metal and plastic tool at the officers as they tried to arrest him during a domestic violence call. Fearing the object was a gun, the deputies fired their weapons.

Chronister said he was briefly suspended in 1998 for defacing sheriff’s office property and was disciplined in 2016 for two traffic crashes.

Retired from the office in 2017, he then returned to duty as a contracted school safety officer, a position that some schools in Florida created after the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre last February in South Florida.

Chronister said the agency had recently told Strawn he would be hired full-time as a school officer.

“He had done a wonderful job. Phenomenal,” the sheriff said. “When we hired him back, he went through an extensive background and psychological testing.”

Strawn took the life of his 54-year-old wife, his 32-year-old daughter and his 6-year-old granddaughter.

He was a safety officer at an elementary school in another suburb of Tampa that his granddaughter attended.

This is the second time a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a murder-suicide in recent months. On Sept. 24, a deputy killed his wife and then himself while the couple’s four children were at home.