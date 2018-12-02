FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Retired federal judge who struggled with alcoholism dies

 
Share

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A federal judge who retired from the bench in Louisiana last year amid struggles with alcoholism has died in her home.

Citing a news release from Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, KPLC-TV reports that 60-year-old retired U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi was found dead in her Lake Charles home Saturday.

Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke says Minaldi’s death appears to be the result of natural causes.

Tony Moore, the clerk of court for the Western District of Louisiana, confirmed Minaldi’s death to the AP but said he didn’t know any details.

Minaldi served as a judge in the 14th Judicial District Court from 1996 to 2003 before being appointed by President George W. Bush in 2003 as a federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana.

Her July 2017 disability retirement came after she had been on medical leave for months for treatment of severe alcoholism.

___

Information from: KPLC-TV, http://kplctv.com