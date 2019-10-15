Pakistan’s premier leaves for Saudi Arabia amid Gulf tension

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday amid his efforts to ease tensions between Riyadh and Iran after a recent attack on the kingdom’s oil industry, a government statement said.

Imran Khan was expected to reach Riyadh later in the day.

Saudi Arabia is a major supporter of Pakistan. The U.S. blames a Sept. 14 attack on Saudi oil fields on Iran, which Tehran denies. The attack halved the kingdom’s oil production.

Khan’s visit comes after traveling on Sunday to Iran, where he met President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

His mediation efforts also come after Tehran said Friday that missiles struck an Iranian oil tanker traveling through the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia. Iran has published images of damage done to the tanker. Saudi Arabia denies being involved in the incident.