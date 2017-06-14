Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Manchester recreates historic ‘Great Flag’ photo

By HOLLY RAMER
 
Share

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — On a day dedicated to the “Grand Old Flag,” Manchester got a new “Great Flag” that pays tribute to both veterans and the city’s textile manufacturing history.

In June 1914, workers at the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company gathered for a photo in front of a 95-foot-by-50-foot American flag outside the mill where they had spun thread, woven and dyed fabric and sewn it into a 200-pound banner with 47-inch wide stripes and stars that spanned 3 feet across. On Wednesday — Flag Day — several hundred members of the public recreated the photo with a new flag unfurled against the former mill building.

Some were relatives of the mill workers depicted in the 103-year-old photo. Dan LaFleur, 64, of Manchester, brought his young grandson after learning just the day before that his grandfather was pictured leaning from one of the mill building’s windows in the antique photo.

“I believe he worked in this building,” he said. “He was strict, very nice though. He was a hard worker. In 1914, I think he was in his early 20s, and had migrated from Canada. So this is exciting today.”

Other news
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

The event was organized by the building’s owner, Brady Sullivan Properties, which made donations to the Manchester Historic Association and Liberty House, which helps homeless veterans.

The original flag was sent to a Chicago department store and hasn’t been seen in decades, said John Clayton, executive director of the historic association. An archivist with Marshall Field & Co. told him that the store had a flag fitting the description of Manchester’s “Great Flag” on display in a 14-story atrium in 1950, but guessed that when Alaska and Hawaii later became states, it was disposed of properly.

“For all we know, the photo has outlived the Great Flag itself,” Clayton said.

Chris Pappas, who serves on the governor’s Executive Council, said the flag symbolizes patriotism, the sacrifices of veterans and the greatness of the city and the mill workers who came to the U.S. in search of better lives.

“We have many new Americans who are here in the city of Manchester, and so I hope as it was back in 1914, this flag will on display here will be a source of pride and hope for those new Americans as it is for all Americans who call the Queen City home.”

____

This story has been corrected to show the length of the flag is 95 feet, not 90 feet.