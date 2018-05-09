FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Watchdog agency signals less focus on student loan abuses

By KEN SWEET
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration signaled Wednesday that it intends to pull back on investigating potential abuses by companies in the $1.5 trillion student loan market.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will shutter its student lending office, according to a bureau-wide memo written by its acting director, Mick Mulvaney. The student loan office at the CFPB had been responsible for returning $750 million in relief.

Its responsibilities are being moved under the broad umbrella of “financial education.”

The office had been primarily responsible for an investigation into the troubled student lender Navient, which the CFPB sued last year for unfair and abusive practices. The office also investigated and sued for-profit education company Corinthian Colleges.

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

While bureau spokesman called it a modest reorganizational change, this isn’t the first time Mulvaney has reshuffled the bureau to change the CFPB’s priorities. He took similar action with the bureau’s Office of Fair Lending earlier this year, moving the entire department under the bureau’s education department. That office had been focused on discrimination issues, particularly in the auto lending industry.

“The work of the office continues, personnel are all on the job and working on the same material as they were before,” said John Czwartacki, chief spokesman for the bureau and a long-time Mulvaney aide, in a statement.

Mulvaney has said repeatedly that he planned to curtail the bureau’s operations to only what it is required by law. He had been a long-time critic of the bureau while he was a Congressman from South Carolina, and while acting director has pleaded with Congress to trim the bureau’s mandate and make it more subject to Congressional oversight.

While the housing and stock market have recovered from the 2008 financial crisis, the problems in the student loan market have only become more exacerbated. Roughly 4.6 million Americans are in default on their student loans as of December 31, 2017, according to the Department of Education, more than double what it was four years ago. That’s more than 10 percent of the total 42.8 million Americans who currently have a student loan outstanding backed by the Department of Education.

Consumer advocates immediately denounced the change, saying the CFPB should be conducting tough oversight of the student loan industry, given its size and number of borrowers impacted, particularly young people.

“Education alone cannot stop predatory behaviors on the part of for-profit schools and servicers, nor can it help hundreds of thousands of Americans in serious debt because of these practices,” said Whitney Barkley-Denney, senior policy counsel with the Center for Responsible Lending.

____

Ken Sweet covers banks and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at @kensweet.