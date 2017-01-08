Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

A son of Poland’s ex-president Lech Walesa dies

 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — One of the four sons of Solidarity founder and former Polish president Lech Walesa’s has died, Poland’s PAP news agency said Sunday.

PAP said Przemyslaw Walesa, 43, was found dead in his apartment in the northern city of Gdansk by a family member.

Gdansk police spokeswoman Aleksandra Siewert told The Associated Press only that a body of a 43-year-old man was found by a relative in an apartment. She declined to identify the man at this early stage of proceedings.

Siewert said forensic experts, who were called to the site by an ambulance crew, had preliminarily excluded the possibility of someone contributing to the death. An autopsy was planned for Monday.

Przemyslaw was the third of Walesa’s eight children — four sons and four daughters. In his youth he had problems with alcohol and with drunken driving.

Siewert told the AP that the victim had been previously noted by the police.

Lech Walesa, 73, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983 for his role in leading the nationwide Solidarity freedom movement. He was Poland’s first popularly elected president, governing in 1990-95.