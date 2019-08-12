Hawaii police plan to raise pay for officers’ off-duty work

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Island police could receive pay raises for work performed while they are off-duty, officials said.

Officers who provide services to private companies or government agencies could see pay increases of up to 50% over the next two years, West Hawaii Today reported Sunday.

The raise is part of a special duty pay schedule to be discussed at public hearings Sept. 12 in Hilo and Sept. 13 in Kailua-Kona, officials said.

“The special duty rate has not been raised since 2007. The current rate causes issues with getting officers to work special duty at that rate,” said police Maj. Robert Wagner.

Officers’ regular pay, funded by taxpayers, has increased over the past decade.

Under the special duty proposal, pay for officers would go from $32 an hour to $48 an hour in January 2021. Sergeants and detectives would see raises from $34 per hour to $50 per hour, lieutenants from $36 an hour to $52 an hour, and captains from $38 per hour to $54 per hour.

Interim raises of 32% to 38% are expected to begin sooner after hearings and submission of written public comments.

Hawaii County law requires requests for private-duty police services to be administered by the police chief, who collects administrative fees from companies and agencies to defray the costs of running the program.

“There have been several instances in which we could not meet requests, which we have found to be directly related to the rate,” Wagner said. “To ensure special duty is sustainable in the future, the rates have to increase, or the program will slowly die.”

___

Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com