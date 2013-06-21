Greece returns to jolt markets

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

Greece returns to jolt markets

By PAN PYLAS
 
LONDON (AP) — Greece returned to stalk the financial markets Friday at the end of a turbulent week that’s been dominated by a signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may be done with its monetary stimulus.

Though trading had shown signs of settling down, developments in Athens provided investors with a clear reminder that the country’s problems are a long way from being fixed.

“The euro area’s problems are back in the spotlight with an all-familiar cast,” said Neil Mellor, an analyst at Bank of New York Mellon.

The catalyst behind this time was one of the country’s governing parties pulling its two cabinet ministers from the cabinet following a dispute over state broadcaster ERT.

Other news
A worker climbing on an electricity pole repairs cables after a wildfire near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Major fires raging in Greece and other European countries have advanced. The flames have caused additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greek wildfires reach the outskirts of Athens. EU agency records a huge spike in carbon emissions
Australia's captain Pat Cummins trains ahead of the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England
China's Zhang Linyan, left, vies for the ball with Denmark's Pernille Harder during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark, lacking Women’s World Cup experience, carries confidence into England match

Even without the support of the Democratic Left, the government led by conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras can survive as the other coalition partner, socialist Pasok, remains. However, the majority in Parliament will be paltry and raises questions over the government’s ability to survive for long and pursue the package of austerity measures and reforms demanded by the country’s bailout creditors.

As a result, the yield, or interest rate, on Greece’s 10-year bonds was up 0.57 percentage point at 11.12 percent, slightly down on its earlier 2013 high of 11.45 percent. The main stock market in Athens was down 6 percent.

The return of Greece to the forefront of investor attentions fed through into markets in Europe and stock indexes, which had been trading higher earlier in the day. The euro was a notable casualty too, trading 0.97 percent lower at $1.3104.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX was down 1.76 percent at 7,789, while the CAC-40 in France fell 1.11 percent at 3,658. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was 0.7 percent lower at 6,116.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.38 percent at 14,703 while the S&P 500 index was down 0.46 percent to 1,580.

Despite the worries over Greece, trading was not as frantic as in the aftermath of Wednesday’s comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the central bank’s bond purchases would likely slow down this year and end in 2014.

Bernanke’s admission had prompted widespread concerns among investors, who have grown used to the central bank’s money-creation policies over the past few years. Stocks have taken a particular pounding, with the Dow Jones index suffering a 560 point slide on Thursday alone. Other assets, such as commodities, including gold, and U.S. Treasuries, have also suffered drastic drops.

The main point of interest for markets is the uncertainty over the Fed’s exit strategy. The new money the Fed has created through its bond-buying program over nearly five years has been designed to shore up the U.S. economy. However, it has also been a major factor behind market developments.

The prospect that the policy will be unwound sooner than many investors thought prompted the big moves over the past couple of days despite U.S. economic data pointing to a solid recovery that may be able to sustain itself without outside support from the Fed. Stocks, government bonds, in particular U.S. Treasuries, got hammered, while the dollar surged.

Elsewhere, markets were echoing developments in stocks — for example, early oil price gains evaporated, and the benchmark New York price was down $1.87 cents at $93.27 a barrel.

Earlier in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225, the region’s biggest benchmark, bucked the losing trend in Asia, as the yen weakened against the dollar. That helps the country’s exporters by making their products more competitive abroad. The Nikkei rose 1.7 percent to close at 13,230.13.