FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Italian govt aids bank despite 5-Star anti-bailout rhetoric

 
Share

ROME (AP) — Italy’s populist government has stepped in to help guarantee struggling Banca Carige SpA, bending to pressure to help the Italian bank despite the ruling 5-Star Movement’s longtime anti-bank bailout rhetoric.

The government passed a decree late Monday that guarantees future bond issues and foresees the possibility of a precautionary public recapitalization.

Premier Giuseppe Conte said the measures were aimed at protecting the “rights and interests” of ordinary Carige account-holders. His deputy, 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, insisted that “we haven’t given a single euro to the banks” and that if public money were eventually used in a rescue, the bank would be nationalized.

The European Central Bank last week appointed three commissioners to run Italy’s 10th largest lender as part of a plan to avoid another Italian bank bailout.

Other news
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams

Opposition Democrat leaders applauded the measures but denounced the 5-Stars for apparent hypocrisy, since the anti-establishment movement has long denounced bank bailouts and other bank initiatives of previous Italian governments.

Former Premier Matteo Renzi said “it took just 10 minutes in a late-night Cabinet meeting to disprove five years of lies and insults against us.”

He said Di Maio — who as a lawmaker led the 5-Star charge against bank bailouts by the Democrats — should be “ashamed” while other Democratic lawmakers demanded an apology from the 5-Stars.

Six small, regional Italian banks have had to be rescued in recent years, with ordinary savers losing billions of euros.

Carige, which is based in the port city of Genoa, failed to win shareholder support to raise 400 million euros ($457 million) last month as part of a plan to steady the bank.

The bank, with some 5,000 employees and counting 1 million customers at its peak, launched a cleanup plan in March 2017 after posting losses for four straight quarters. But within months it found itself on the verge of bankruptcy. It was saved by a capital increase of 560 million euros.

In a statement after the decree passed Monday night, Di Maio, the labor and economic development minister, said the government would always back account-holders.

“Italian banks are paying the price of a system of vigilance of the European Central Bank that must have stronger tools of control and intervention,” he said.

He stressed that the government intervention wasn’t a gift to banks and differed from previous bank rescues.