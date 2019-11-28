Patrol: Man died after being ejected during rollover crash

RUSSELL, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after the car he was driving ran off a roadway and rolled in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Dustin Lohrmeyer was headed south on a county road Tuesday night when the car went into the west ditch about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of Russell. The patrol says Lohrmeyer overcorrected and the car slid across both lanes into the east ditch, where it became airborne and rolled several times.

The patrol says Lohrmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Hays.