Gas leak blamed for Texas hospital blast that killed 3

 
GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an explosion that killed three people and injured 13 others at a Texas hospital this year was caused by natural gas that leaked into a boiler room and an adjacent mechanical room.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that investigators found no evidence the June blast at Coryell Memorial Hospital was intentional and instead suggested it was the result of a construction accident.

A report from the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office says investigators were unable to identify what exactly ignited the gas, but says there were several pieces of equipment that could have done so.

Three workers who were involved in a construction project died from their injuries after the blast at the hospital in Gatesville, which is about 80 miles (128 kilometers) north of Austin.

Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com