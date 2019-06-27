FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

More white supremacist propaganda showing up on US campuses

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Colleges in the U.S. are seeing more racist rhetoric on campus, a new report finds.

Instances of white supremacist propaganda showing up on college campuses trended higher in the recently completed academic year, according to the Anti-Defamation League report published Thursday.

That follows a major spike in documented cases of white supremacist fliers, stickers, posters and other material in the 2017-2018 academic year, the hate watchdog group said.

And it’s only getting worse.

Other news
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 27 dead, official says

The just-completed spring semester saw more extremist propaganda on campus than any preceding semester, the ADL said, with 161 incidents on 122 different campuses across 33 states and the District of Columbia.

The ADL report documented 313 cases of white supremacist propaganda on college campuses between Sept. 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019, all of them stemming from organizations associated with what’s known as the alt-right movement.

That was a 7% increase from the previous academic year, when there were 292 cases, according to the ADL.

The 2017-2018 tally marked a 77% increase from the previous academic year.

Occurrences of white supremacist propaganda in non-college settings also spiked, with 672 instances in the first five months of 2019, the ADL said.

The recent surge in college campuses points to greater efforts within hate groups to recruit young, impressionable minds, while the overall increases reflect a political climate where white supremacist rhetoric is increasingly tolerated, ADL chief executive officer Jonathan Greenblatt said.

“There’s no doubt that these extremists feel emboldened when they’ve suddenly become present in the public conversation,” Greenblatt said in an interview.

White supremacist groups are working social media to push their message to the masses and, in turn, have achieved a level of influence in the political discourse not seen in decades, Greenblatt said.

Some elected officials are echoing white supremacist messaging and retweeting their memes, Greenblatt said. Their phrasing, he said, “has literally become staples of discussions on cable talk programs.”

In 2017, President Donald Trump was criticized for failing to specifically denounce white supremacists immediately after a deadly clash in Charlottesville, Virginia. Days later, he added that there were “some very fine people on both sides” and that neo-Nazis and white nationalists involved “should be condemned totally.”

In the 2018-2019 academic year, California saw the highest number of instances of on-campus white supremacist propaganda, with 58. That was followed by Kentucky with 22 and Oklahoma with 19, the ADL said.

Greenblatt said university presidents and campus leaders need to speak out swiftly and strongly when white supremacist propaganda shows up on their campuses.

He also called for increased training for campus officials tasked with responding to bias incidents so they can recognize what they’re looking for.

Such fliers, he said, are intended to intimidate marginalized communities, not stir a conversation.

“A campus should be an environment for exploration and for learning, but it should not be a testing ground for racist rhetoric,” Greenblatt said. “It should be a laboratory for ideas, not for intolerance.”

___

Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak