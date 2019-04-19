FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Vermont hits record low unemployment rate

 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Labor Department says the state’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s ever been since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started its online monthly records in 1976.

The jobless rate for March was 2.3 % — a drop of one-tenth of one percentage point from February. The department said the estimate of 7,971 unemployed Vermonters is the lowest monthly estimate since the federal agency started the online historical series 43 years ago.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurlee said Friday that “unadvertised job openings appear to be growing share of the opportunities in Vermont.” She says it appears as if companies are suffering from job “posting fatigue.”

The unemployment rate ranged from 1.8 % in Burlington-South Burlington, White River Junction and Woodstock to 4.7 % in Derby.