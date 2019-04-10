FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man in deadly shootout with police wanted on 14 warrants

 
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man involved in a deadly shootout with police in Tennessee was wanted in North Carolina on several charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash that injured an officer.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 24-year-old Anthony Orlando Bowers of Asheville, North Carolina, died Sunday after exchanging gunfire with two police officers in Greeneville.

The bureau said police were looking for the driver of a speeding vehicle when they came upon Bowers, who became combative, pulled a gun and fired shots. The officers returned fire. Both officers were wounded but are expected to recover.

News outlets report the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina identified Bowers in December as the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured one of its officers. The department said in a statement that Bowers had 14 warrants out for his arrest.