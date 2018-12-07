Police: Wrong-way driver, 2nd driver die in 3-vehicle crash
HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Police say a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in Vermont has died in a three-vehicle crash that also killed another driver.
Police said 89-year-old Herbert Kennedy, of White River Junction, was driving the wrong way. He died at a hospital following the crash on the southbound side.
Police said his pickup truck crashed into a car driven by 33-year-old Patrick Covey, of Bradford, Vermont. Covey also died.
A third driver, 61-year-old Cynthia Dale, of White River Junction, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.