Arkansas orders clinic to halt abortions during pandemic

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Arkansas orders clinic to halt abortions during pandemic

By ANDREW DeMILLO
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ only surgical abortion clinic must stop performing the procedure during the coronavirus pandemic except to protect the life or health of the mother, the state Department of Health said Friday.

The agency told the Little Rock Family Planning Services clinic in a letter that it had violated an order preventing elective surgeries during the public health crisis. The April 3 directive orders health providers to reschedule procedures that can be safely postponed.

“That prohibition applies to surgical abortions that are not immediately necessary to protect the life or health of the patient,” the department said.

Before Friday, the agency stopped short of saying whether its order banned abortions. Other states, including neighboring Texas and Oklahoma, have moved to ban or restrict the procedure. A spokeswoman said the Health Department hasn’t sent a similar letter to Planned Parenthood, which administers abortion-inducing medication at its Little Rock clinic but does not perform surgical abortions.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs on an Austin Riley line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at third base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which represents the Little Rock Family Planning Services clinic, said it was reviewing the letter and was considering all options including a legal challenge.

“Effectively combating the spread of COVID-19 requires a government response that is grounded in science and public health, not politics,” Holly Dickson, the interim executive director and legal director of ACLU of Arkansas, said in a statement. “You can’t press pause on a pregnancy, even during a pandemic, and abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care that cannot be postponed.”

The state’s health secretary on Thursday encouraged the clinic to stop seeing out-of-state patients. In Friday’s letter, the department said any further violations of its order would result in the suspension of the clinic’s license.

“The risk was particularly high because a high proportion of those cases were coming from out of state ... bringing that risk of transmission with them from other states with a higher rate of COVID-19 than Arkansas,” Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith said.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said any facilities that violated the order on elective surgeries would face “decisive action.” Health Department Spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said other health care providers have been investigated, but no others have received cease-and-desist letters.

“All medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortions, must be postponed until after this crisis has ended,” Rutledge, a Republican, said.

The number of people in Arkansas who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose Friday to at least 1,202 and the number of deaths rose by three to 24. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

___

Check out more of the AP’s coronavirus coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak