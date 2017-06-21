Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge: Panhandling protected by the First Amendment

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Panhandling is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech, and a New Orleans suburb’s ordinance requiring a panhandling license “offends the United States Constitution,” a federal judge has ruled.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that charitable groups have a free speech right to ask for money. “That holding compels the conclusion that the First Amendment also protects an individual’s right to ask for charity,” District Judge Lance Africk wrote in a 32-page opinion.

The ACLU of Louisiana and the city of Slidell each had asked Africk to rule without trial. He granted the ACLU’s motion.

People don’t have to register with Slidell police to stand on the sidewalk and ask people to “think of the poor” — or to do so and donate to the Catholic church or their favorite charity or politician, Africk noted — only when saying, in effect, “think of the poor and please help me.”

Other news
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

He said he also doubts that Slidell has shown the public safety problem it claims led to the ordinance. The city argued that 70 complaints about panhandlers since 2015 brought only 14 arrests, because police couldn’t identify the panhandlers in 56 complaints.

“A mere seventy complaints since 2015 ... does not substantiate an epidemic of panhandling,” Africk wrote.

Even if the city had shown a rise in aggressive panhandling and “making panhandlers wear nametags” would promote public safety, the ordinance is too broad, he said.

The opinion affirms that the Constitution protects even unpopular speech, the ACLU of Louisiana’s executive director, Marjorie Esman, said in a news release.

Slidell “may not ban messages it doesn’t like or punish people for asking for help,” she wrote.

There can be reasonable limits, she said in an interview, citing New Orleans’ restrictions against “aggressive panhandling, where you follow someone around or grab an arm” or public safety ordinances against obstructing roadways.

The ACLU sued for three men, saying they all panhandled in Slidell, usually at high-traffic intersections.

The city had agreed not to enforce the ordinance while it was being challenged.

Lawrence Abbott, who represented Slidell, says he cannot comment because a status conference scheduled Monday means the case is still pending.

The case is among numerous challenges to anti-panhandling ordinances around the country.

The U.S. Supreme Court turned down an appeal last year asking it to reinstate an ordinance against panhandling in the historic district of Springfield, Illinois.

After successfully blocking an ordinance that restricted the places where people could ask for money in Grand Junction, Colorado, the ACLU sent letters last year telling 34 other Colorado cities and towns they should rescind ordinances the group described as even more restrictive.

It has challenged Cleveland ordinances against “aggressive panhandling,” saying they make pleas of poverty a crime. The city doesn’t prohibit panhandling itself, but restricts where it’s legal.

In February, the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned a Lexington ordinance that barred begging along public streets and intersections, saying it violated free speech rights.

The Washington state Supreme Court invalidated two sections of an anti-begging ordinance last year, saying the bans against begging at highway ramps and major intersections were overly broad and violated the First Amendment.

Slidell’s ordinance would have required panhandlers to wear the city license on their chests.

Esman said she didn’t know whether her clients were now carrying signs saying they didn’t need licenses.

“Wearing signs saying they don’t have to wear signs? That’s a good question, and I don’t know,” she said, laughing.