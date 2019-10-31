Mississippi examiner says slain 6-year-old was shot 4 times

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Trial testimony in the case of a slain Mississippi 6-year-old reveals the child was shot four times after being taken in his mother’s stolen car.

News outlets report chief medical examiner Mark LeVaughn testified Wednesday that Kingston Frazier was shot in the head and arms in 2017 after the car he was sleeping in was stolen from a parking lot where his mother briefly left him.

The testimony was given during the trial of 20-year-old Dwan Wakefield, who’s facing an accessory charge. Prosecutors say he picked up the convicted murder.

Kingston’s mother testified Tuesday she left her car unlocked because she saw a police officer there. She says she went into a store to get items for Kingston’s kindergarten graduation.

Byron McBride was sentenced to life in prison for murder. D’Allen Washington was sentenced to 15 years on an accessory charge.