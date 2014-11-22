Sri Lankan leader’s party downplays defection

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Sri Lankan leader’s party downplays defection

 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The largest party in Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition on Saturday downplayed the defection of its No. 2 that pits him against the country’s president in January’s election.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party official and Cabinet minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said that the party’s base was not shaken by the defection of Health Minister Maithripala Sirisena, and that the split would not diminish President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s chances to be elected for a third term.

“This incident will not shake the support base of our party and in any way adversely affect President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s victory,” he told reporters.

Sirisena, general secretary of the Freedom Party, left the government Friday with three other ministers and a lawmaker to be the presidential candidate of a combined opposition in the Jan. 8 election. He accused Rajapaksa of taking the country toward autocracy and of corruption and nepotism.

The split is the biggest ever challenge to Rajapaksa since he was first elected in 2005.

Rajapaksa has called an early election two years before his second term ends amid a slide in public support. The election call is seen an attempt to prevent defeat if the poll was held according to schedule.

Rajapaksa was re-elected to office in 2010 riding a wave of popularity for defeating the Tamil Tiger rebels and ending a 25-year civil war. He made use of overwhelming strength in Parliament that same year to change the constitution, scrapping a two-year term for presidents and giving himself more powers that he used to fill the judiciary and other offices with his appointees.

Sirisena has pledged that he will abolish the executive presidential system that is being criticized for giving too much power to its holder with too little accountability.