Abrams’ nonprofit donates to abortion rights groups

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s nonprofit group is donating $10,000 each to 11 abortion rights organizations.

Fair Fight Action announced Monday that it’s giving the money to Georgia-based organizations which it says “protect the right to safe, legal abortion.”

Recipients include the ACLU of Georgia, NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia and Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates.

Fair Fight Action was created by Stacey Abrams. She’s been a vocal critic of Georgia’s recently passed abortion ban, which would effectively outlaw the procedure around six weeks into pregnancy.

It was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who narrowly beat Abrams in November.

Georgia’s law is set to take effect in January, but opponents say it’s unconstitutional and have vowed to sue. Those opponents include several of the groups getting donations.