FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Vermont marks anniversary of thwarted school shooting plot

 
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — One year has passed since an alleged school shooting plot spurred Vermont legislators to pass new gun laws and officials to implement new school security measures.

Police announced they thwarted Jack Sawyer’s planned shooting at Fair Haven Union High School Feb. 15.

The announcement came a day after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17.

Gov. Phil Scott changed his perspective on gun laws shortly afterward and signed into law legislation that raised the age to buy firearms, banned high-capacity magazines and bump stocks and made it easier to take guns from people who posed a threat.

The Addison-Rutland School district has spent more than $275,000 on security upgrades, including adding resource officers and security cameras.

Sawyer faces misdemeanor charges in connection to the alleged plot.