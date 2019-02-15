Vermont marks anniversary of thwarted school shooting plot

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — One year has passed since an alleged school shooting plot spurred Vermont legislators to pass new gun laws and officials to implement new school security measures.

Police announced they thwarted Jack Sawyer’s planned shooting at Fair Haven Union High School Feb. 15.

The announcement came a day after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17.

Gov. Phil Scott changed his perspective on gun laws shortly afterward and signed into law legislation that raised the age to buy firearms, banned high-capacity magazines and bump stocks and made it easier to take guns from people who posed a threat.

The Addison-Rutland School district has spent more than $275,000 on security upgrades, including adding resource officers and security cameras.

Sawyer faces misdemeanor charges in connection to the alleged plot.