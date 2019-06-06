FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kentucky water utility granted interim emergency rate hike

 
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky water utility has been granted an interim emergency rate increase that will set a flat rate amounting to a 42 percent hike for typical residential customers.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission said in a news release it granted the increase Thursday to Southern Water and Sewer District in Floyd County. The utility said it has been losing $40,000 to $50,000 a month and couldn’t stay in business without an emergency increase.

The flat rate was set at $58.82 per month, an increase of $17.42 for a typical residential customer. Refunds could be issued if rates are lowered after an analysis.

The PSC said some of the utility’s meters register no usage, and it has no replacements.

The PSC rejected the utility’s increase request in January, citing lack of financial information.

Southern Water has about 5,450 customers.