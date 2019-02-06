FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-New Mexico athletic head charged with fraud, laundering

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs, who left in 2017 amid questions over spending, was charged Wednesday with fraud, money laundering and other felonies, state prosecutors said.

The attorney general’s office said in a criminal complaint that Krebs used his position “to pursue his private interest by planning and participating in a trip to Scotland that was paid for by the University of New Mexico using public money.”

Prosecutors said Krebs also intentionally misappropriated public funds and used them to pay for him and other associates to be part of the Scotland golf tour. Krebs then circumvented university policy and signed a contract committing the school to pay up to $250,000, court documents said.

In addition, the complaint said Krebs tried to conceal a $25,000 donation.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

The complaint also accused Krebs of evidence tampering, criminal solicitation and making or permitting false public voucher.

Gene Gallegos, Krebs’ attorney, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Cinnamon Blair, a spokeswoman for the University of New Mexico, said the school is aware of the criminal complaint and it didn’t suggest any wrongdoing by the university. “However, we will continue to cooperate fully with the AG’s office as we have in the past,” Blair said.

No court appearance for Krebs has been scheduled.

The charges come after authorities seized records in October related to a 2015 golf trip Krebs organized that faced intense scrutiny as the athletics program was experiencing financial struggles.

The program later cut four sports, including men’s soccer, in an attempt to control spending.

In 2017, Attorney General Hector Balderas began an investigation after it was discovered the university used nearly $25,000 to pay some private donor expenses on the Scotland trip.

Balderas said at the time Krebs knew when the golf trip was booked and recorded instead as a men’s basketball tournament that public funds were used to pay for the expenses of private donors.

Krebs has said the trip was meant to strengthen relationships with donors and that the university had not planned to pay for the donors’ expenses. He acknowledged in a statement that the original plan was to be reimbursed for the travel costs but that a review of documents showed that never happened.

A 2017 special audit of the athletics department and affiliated fundraising groups found a stark lack of financial controls over public money that resulted in unpaid access to luxury basketball arena suites, overpayments to coaches and donor perks of golf and alcohol that failed to elicit donations.

Then-State Auditor Tim Keller said the university’s comingling of public funds and donations could involve violations of the state’s anti-donation clause and created the appearance of impropriety.

Krebs served as athletic director from 2006 to 2017, when he announced his retirement.

___

Follow Russell Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras