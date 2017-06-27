Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Chemical spill from Ohio Ford plant gets into Lake Erie

 
AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Officials say some of a chemical spilled at a Ford Motor Company plant in northern Ohio entered Lake Erie but isn’t considered a serious health hazard for humans.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says about 5,000 gallons of a rust-proofing solution spilled Saturday, and an unknown amount of that got into a storm sewer and discharged into the lake. Environmental cleanup crews were sent to contain and clean up the spill.

Ford representatives said they were coordinating with local officials on the cleanup.

Avon Lake Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Moore tells The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) that the chemical is a skin irritant, but the spill wasn’t considered a health hazard because there is no public beach in that area and it wasn’t expected to affect the city’s water intake.