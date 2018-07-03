FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Church expects weddings to continue after land use dispute

 
BEND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in central Oregon will likely allow a rural church to host a limited number of weddings following a dispute over land use regulations.

Deschutes County commissioners indicated Monday that they intend to allow the Shepherdsfield Church and its wedding venue near Sisters to host up to 27 weddings per year to avoid a possible federal religious liberty lawsuit, The Bulletin reported. An official decision won’t be made until next week.

Pastor John Shepherd began holding services on his 216-acre (87-hectare) property about 20 years ago. He later began offering weddings at the property. He learned in 2014 that his church and the weddings violated measures intended to protect wildlife.

Shepherd’s property is in the county’s Wildlife Area Combining Zone, which prohibits certain land uses such as for schools, golf courses and churches.

Commissioners attempted to allow churches in the zone by amending county code in January. The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals in May ruled against the effort. The county is appealing the ruling.

The commissioners’ discussion Monday aimed to avoid conflict over the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which prevents municipalities from using zoning measures to stop groups from worshipping.

Shepherd and his attorney have argued that the weddings are part of Shepherdsfield’s ministry, so the county risks a lawsuit by prohibiting the activity.

The federal law includes a “safe harbor” provision that protects from lawsuits if governments change codes or exempt religious institutions from policies. Following this provision would protect the county from having to decide if the zoning code violated the federal religious freedom law, said Adam Smith, the county’s assistant legal counsel.

“You can avoid the pre-emptive force, the litigious aspects of RLUIPA, by just finding a way to allow a church,” Smith told commissioners.

