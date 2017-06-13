Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

AP FACT CHECK: Fire, not demolition, brought down WTC towers

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The twin towers and another skyscraper at the World Trade Center were destroyed in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, because fires that started from planes crashing into the buildings weakened their structural integrity, despite internet stories that insist they came down from controlled demolitions.

An article on the website antinews.in claims “a new forensic investigation” into the collapse published by Europhysics News “lends to a growing body of evidence that seriously questions the veracity of the government narrative.”

But the piece cited by antinews isn’t a new forensic investigation. It’s from a feature published in the July/August 2016 issue of the magazine, written by authors who are vocal Sept. 11 conspiracy theorists. The editors of Europhysics News included a note with the story acknowledging that “it contains some speculation” and that “the content of this article is the responsibility of the authors.”

Those who have shared conspiracy theories for years of controlled demolition insist that fires from the crashed planes couldn’t have caused the damage that led to the collapse of the towers and the third building, 7 World Trade Center, where debris landed and burned.

But The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a government agency, found the fires were intense and widespread enough to cause the buildings’ collapse. It stands behind those findings.

___

This story is part of an ongoing Associated Press effort to fact-check claims in suspected false news stories.