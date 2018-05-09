Kansas officer charged with inappropriate touching

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer has been charged with inappropriately touching a non-uniformed female co-worker while he was on duty.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Tuesday that Steven Rios faces one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. The incident is alleged to have occurred in March.

Rios has worked for the department for more than a decade and was on the police detail that protected former Mayor Mark Holland.

If convicted, Rios faces up to six months in the county jail and up to a $1,000 fine. He doesn’t have a listed number. A prosecutor’s office spokesman says Rios doesn’t have an attorney to the best of their knowledge.