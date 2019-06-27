FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
7-foot eyeball comes to Children’s Museum of Illinois

 
DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — For those kids looking to step inside a 7-foot (2.1-meter) eyeball, the Children’s Museum of Illinois is the place to go.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports the display called “Peek Inside” that allows visitors to see the eye from the inside out will be open to the public within a few days.

The exhibit is the idea of Dr. John Lee, a local ophthalmologist. He designed it hoping that if people know more about the eye and eye diseases they’ll be better equipped to spot those diseases in time to protect their sight.

The giant eyeball is largely the work of welding students at Richland Community College, who built a metal frame, then added 4,000 small squares of Styrofoam, two layers of fiberglass and six coats of paint.

