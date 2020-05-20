U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Developer’s document revealed old mine uncovered by sinkhole

 
BLACK HAWK, S.D. (AP) — A developer’s document for a subdivision where a massive sinkhole has caused evacuations in Black Hawk says county planners were told about an old mine underneath the property before construction began.

The Rapid City Journal reports the Meade County Planning Board approved the Hideaway Hills development after being told part of it would be built over a mine and that soil boring may be needed to determine if dangerous cavities exist, according to a document packet from the developer.

The 2000 document was also addressed to county commissioners and planning staff.

Fifteen families have evacuated their homes after the large sinkhole opened April 27 and exposed the mine 25 to 30 feet below ground.

Meade County is applying for a federal grant that could pay families 75% of their home value before the sinkhole emerged. The other 25% would pay for the cost of demolishing the homes, capping off utilities and redeveloping the area as a green space.

Gov. Kristi Noem says she plans to host a conference call with displaced families.

“There’s been a lot of questions to me and my office about what is gong on there with the homes and the families that are affected by the mine that is underneath that neighborhood,” Noem said. There’s also questions about “what role the state has in the situation.”

Noem did not say when that call would take place.