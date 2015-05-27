FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Propane tank flies through air ‘like a missile,’ injures 2

 
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man has been hospitalized after a propane tank ruptured and shot through the air “like a missile” as an employee was filling it.

Marshfield Police Chief Philip Tavares says propane tank “propelled through the air like a missile” Tuesday afternoon. A 51-year-old Duxbury resident was airlifted from Marshfield Airport to a Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston to be treated for leg injuries.

A 66-year-old at Williams Coal and Oil employee was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Jim Pircio, the wine manager at a nearby store, says he saw the tank come over the parking lot and nearly hit a car. He says it flew 30 to 40 feet in the air.

Officials are investigating the rupture and if the business violated fire codes.