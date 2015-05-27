Propane tank flies through air ‘like a missile,’ injures 2

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man has been hospitalized after a propane tank ruptured and shot through the air “like a missile” as an employee was filling it.

Marshfield Police Chief Philip Tavares says propane tank “propelled through the air like a missile” Tuesday afternoon. A 51-year-old Duxbury resident was airlifted from Marshfield Airport to a Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston to be treated for leg injuries.

A 66-year-old at Williams Coal and Oil employee was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Jim Pircio, the wine manager at a nearby store, says he saw the tank come over the parking lot and nearly hit a car. He says it flew 30 to 40 feet in the air.

Officials are investigating the rupture and if the business violated fire codes.