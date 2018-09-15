FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Kent State approves 2nd Amendment rally with no open carry

 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State University says it will allow a rally in support of Second Amendment gun rights to be held on campus as long as no one brings a gun to the event.

The northeast Ohio school last month told recent graduate Kaitlin Bennett to stop advertising an open-carry rally because she lacked permission and was no longer a student.

Kent State officials on Friday approved a no-gun rally scheduled for Sept. 29 that’s being sponsored by a conservative student organization called Liberty Hangout.

Bennett attracted attention this spring when she posted a photo on social media of her carrying a rifle on campus.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Bennett posted on Facebook Friday that she plans to open carry at the event because “it’s legally allowed.”