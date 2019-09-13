Correction: Clinic-Sperm Mix-up story

VERONA, N.J. (AP) — In a story Sept. 12 about a lawsuit filed against a New Jersey fertility clinic, The Associated Press erroneously identified the institutional affiliation of the clinic’s spokesman, Robert Ford. Ford represents the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas, not the Saint Barnabas Medical Center. In addition, the institute’s title should have been listed as the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas, not the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

A corrected version of the story is below:

White parents who had Asian baby allege clinic sperm mix-up

Two white parents who say they had a daughter of Asian descent due to a sperm mix-up are suing a New Jersey fertility clinic

VERONA, N.J. (AP) — Two white parents who say they had a daughter of Asian descent due to a sperm mix-up are suing a New Jersey fertility clinic.

Kristina Koedderich gave birth in 2013 after receiving in vitro fertilization at the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas.

Koedderich and her now ex-husband Drew Wasilewski say they noticed their daughter had Asian features after she turned 2. Both are from Verona and said the alleged mix-up is a factor in their divorce.

A DNA test revealed Wasilewski is not the girl’s biological parent.

A judge has ordered the clinic to turn over a list of sperm donors who used the clinic at the same time as the couple.

Institute spokesman Robert Ford says they are “thoroughly examining the alleged incident.”