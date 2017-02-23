Man gets 10 years for robbery that left 3 dead, 1 wounded

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a fatal South Florida robbery.

The Sun Sentinel (https://goo.gl/nqJS1m) reports that 39-year-old Kevin Pratt was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors originally charged Pratt with first-degree murder, which would have carried a minimum life sentence, but they offered Pratt the plea deal after the judge indicated he would likely suppress several key pieces of evidence.

Authorities say Pratt shot and killed 49-year-old Faith Bisasor, 15-year-old Davion Bishop and 15-year-old Nekitta Hamilton during a robbery at a Miramar home in August 2009. Officials say Camille Hamilton was critically wounded. She identified Pratt in a live lineup in 2011 but failed to identify him in a photo lineup a year earlier.

Authorities say Pratt’s DNA was found on duct tape used to bind the victims.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/