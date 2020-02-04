Baltimore Aquarium sea turtle ‘Calypso’ dies suddenly

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials at the National Aquarium in Baltimore are trying to determine why Calypso, a 500-pound (227-kilogram) sea turtle who had been in its care for nearly 20 years, died unexpectedly over the weekend.

The National Aquarium announced the female turtle’s death in a tweet on Monday. Calypso came to the Baltimore Aquarium in 2002 after she was stranded in the Long Island Sound with an infected left flipper that was later amputated, officials said. She weighed just 6 pounds (3 kilograms) when she was rescued, and grew over two decades to weigh a hefty 500 pounds (227 kilograms).

Calypso was in good health throughout her life and displayed no clear signs of illness or distress in the days leading up to her death, the aquarium’s statement said. Her cause of death was unknown but a necropsy will be performed for more information.

Some sea turtles can live up to 50 years or more, according to the World Wildlife Fund.