FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

13 arrested, $10M in drugs seized in California crackdown

 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 13 people were arrested and more than $10 million worth of illegal drugs were seized as part of a year-long crackdown on traffickers in Southern California.

Ventura County Undersheriff Gary Pentis said during a Tuesday press conference that those arrested include high-ranking members of a drug ring centered in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles. More arrests are pending.

Pentis says large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were smuggled in from Sinaloa, Mexico and distributed across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The investigation was conducted along with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Weapons and cash were also seized.