FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

US Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma death row inmate’s appeal

 
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an Oklahoma death row inmate who argued that a racist juror tainted the outcome of his trial.

The high court on Monday declined without comment to hear Julius Jones’ case, The Oklahoman reported.

Jones, who is black, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell, a 45-year-old Edmond man who was white. Jones argued that his case should be reviewed because a juror referred to him by a racial epithet.

“Obviously, we are disappointed by the decision,” said Dale Baich, a public defender in Arizona who represented Jones. “The systemic racial bias and the racist slur by a juror in this case led to a wrongful conviction. We will continue to investigate this and other issues as well.”

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
FILE - Local residents sing a theme song written by protesters "Glory be to thee" at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Sept. 11, 2019. A Hong Kong court rejected Friday, July 28, 2023, a government-requested ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong," in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Hong Kong court rejects government-requested ban on protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

Jones sought the appeal after Victoria Armstrong, a juror in the 2002 trial, told Jones’ lawyers in 2017 that another juror commented that the trial proceedings were “a waste of time.” Armstrong said the juror used a racist slur to describe Jones and said authorities should “shoot him behind the jail.”

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected his appeal last year, saying similar claims had been reviewed and rejected.

The U.S. Supreme Court in January rejected another appeal Jones filed that argued that people of color are more likely to be sentenced to death in Oklahoma when the victim is white.

Jones has now exhausted his appeals and could receive an execution date once the state resumes executions.

Oklahoma last executed an inmate in 2015. It put the process on hold after abandoning lethal injections to explore the use of nitrogen gas for executions.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com