Legislation signed requiring protection for state workers

 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation to better protect state workers in vulnerable positions.

The measure requires law enforcement agencies “to make all reasonable efforts to assist” Department of Children and Family Services workers when requested. It also allows officers to cross jurisdictions to provide that protection.

The legislation was introduced in February, a week after DCFS worker Pamela Knight died from injuries suffered when attacked as she was trying to take a child into protective custody.

Andrew Sucher of Rock Falls is being held on $1 million bond in the death of the 59-year-old Knight.

The 25-year-old Sucher is accused of kicking Knight in the head, fracturing her skull and causing severe brain damage on Sept. 29, as she arrived at his parents’ home in Milledgeville to take custody of the toddler.