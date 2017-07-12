Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Drone stalking charge dropped for Dakota Access protester

 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a drone operator accused of stalking private security workers during a protest last year in North Dakota over the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Myron Dewey had been scheduled for trial Wednesday on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2u7g4qL ) reports that prosecutors asked to drop the charge Monday after a judge ruled to suppress evidence taken from the drone, saying the state hadn’t proved that authorities’ seizure of the drone was legal.

Morton County sheriff’s officials said Dewey tried to capture the faces and license plates of two people working for Leighton Security in October in an attempt to post their identities online. Dewey says he was just trying to record evidence that the pipeline company was working illegally.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com