Man dies when hit by train in South Carolina

 
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — One man has died after he was struck by a train while walking on tracks in South Carolina.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release that 39-year-old Scott Duane Cole of Gaffney died around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fowler says Cole was walking on the tracks in Gaffney when he was hit by a Norfolk Southern freight train. Train crew members told authorities that Cole was pulling a vehicle tire as we walked along the track and ignored repeated blasts of the train horn.

Cole died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

Fowler said the train had four engines and 74 cars and was headed from Greenville to Linwood, North Carolina. No one on the train was hurt.