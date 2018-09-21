FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Woman gets 15 years in prison in daughter’s neglect death

 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the 2016 death of her disabled 5-year-old daughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tiffany Daugherty of Terre Haute also was sentenced Friday to an additional six years in community corrections on her guilty pleas to neglect, theft and reckless homicide in the death of Adilynn Moseman.

Daugherty and Adilynn’s father, Brian Moseman, were arrested last year. Brian Moseman’s neglect trial is set for Oct. 1.

Authorities say the couple failed to provide adequate nutrition and medical care for their daughter, who had microcephaly. An autopsy found Adilynn died from malnutrition and bronchopneumonia.

The Tribune-Star reports Judge John Roach told Daugherty that after she serves 10 years, she may petition the court to modify the remaining five years of her prison sentence.

