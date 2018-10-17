Georgia police investigating arrest of black preteen rapper

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia are investigating the arrest of a black preteen rapper by a white off-duty officer.

News outlets report Cobb Police Chief Mike Register says the department launched a probe Tuesday into the October arrest, which was partly captured on video and posted online. Register says the 12-year-old previously was warned not to sell CDs inside an Atlanta mall, but was caught doing so again this month.

A Patchwerk Recording Studios manager, Toya Brown, identified the boy as Mississippi-native Corey Jackson, who performs under the name Lil C-Note. Register says the boy’s aunt “attacked” the officer. The woman and boy were arrested on charges including misdemeanor criminal trespass. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

The officer was working a part-time mall security job. Police haven’t released his name.