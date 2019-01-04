FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
New executive editor named at Knoxville News Sentinel

 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new executive editor has been named at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The newspaper reports Joel Christopher, who is currently executive editor of the Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, will take the helm of the Knoxville News Sentinel in East Tennessee on Feb. 4.

He follows Jack McElroy, who is retiring on Feb. 1 after 17 years as top editor in Knoxville.

During the announcement Friday in Knoxville, Christopher described his role as a liaison between the newsroom and the community. He said he would be accessible to highlight what residents care about and how the newsroom can address the problems in communities.

During his two years at the Courier Journal, Christopher rebuilt a team to do investigative reporting and reemphasized breaking news on the digital front.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com