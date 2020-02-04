U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
US Sen. Edward Markey says he’ll vote to remove Trump

 
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey said he’s planning to vote to remove President Donald Trump from office based on two impeachment charges.

In a speech on the floor of the Senate Tuesday, Markey said the evidence against Trump contained in the two articles of impeachment sent to the Senate by the House is overwhelming.

“We’re not here simply to protect one election in 2020. We’re here to protect all elections,” Markey said.

Markey faulted Republican senators for blocking efforts to call witnesses during the recent Senate trial.

“I believe that the vast majority of my Republican colleagues do understand what Trump did here and know that it is very, very wrong.” Markey said. “They know the House managers proved their case. Some are even saying that out loud.”

But he said Republican lawmakers are too afraid of Trump to do what’s right.

“If what Donald Trump did here is not impeachable — extorting foreign interference in our free and fair elections and then covering it up — then what is impeachable?” Markey said.

The Senate is virtually certain to vote to acquit Trump largely along partisan lines Wednesday.

Markey is currently locked in a primary fight with fellow Democrat, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III.