Asia stocks lower after Wall Street gains on recovery hopes

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Asia stocks lower after Wall Street gains on recovery hopes

By JOE McDONALD
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Major Asian stock markets declined Wednesday after Wall Street gained on hopes for a global economic recovery and Japan’s exports sank.

Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose for a third day, gaining 1.9% after U.S. retail spending was stronger than expected.

Also Tuesday, the Federal Reserve promised to keep its policy ultra-loose to support business activity.

Other news
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover
A man watches the fire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tourist hotspot Rhodes burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece

Global stock markets have regained most of this year’s losses as investors look ahead to a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic despite rising infections in the United States, Brazil and some other major countries.

Analysts warn the gains might be too big and too fast to be justified by the uncertain economic outlook.

U.S. retail figures showing an 18% gain over the previous month are encouraging but still $50 billion below what might have been expected without the coronavirus, said Rob Carnell of ING in a report.

“We don’t imagine markets will share this nuanced view.” said Carnell. “They will likely make the most of any good news and continue to be dismissive of any bad news.”

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 2,921.34 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo retreated 0.7% to 22,414.50. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.5% to 24,210.17.

In Seoul, the Kospi shed 0.8% to 2,121.32 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was off under 0.1% at 5,939.60. New Zealand advanced while Singapore declined.

Adding to the mixed picture, Japan’s government reported May exports fell 28.3% from a year earlier in their biggest decline since the 2008 global crisis.

May might mark the low point for Japanese exporters as their major foreign customers begin to emerge from lockdowns, said Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics in a report.

Financial markets have been underpinned by promises from the Fed and other central banks to inject more money into economies through bond purchases and other steps.

However, many analysts are skeptical about the U.S. stock market’s run since it began climbing after hitting a bottom in late March, down 34% from its record.

Investors have been pushing up shares of companies that would benefit from a reopening economy.

On Tuesday, Nordstrom jumped 12.9% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500, leading a group of retailers that stand to benefit if shoppers return to stores.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery lost 89 cents to $37.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.26 on Tuesday to settle at $38.38. Brent crude, the benchmark for international prices, shed 70 cents to $40.26 per barrel in London. It rose $1.24 the previous session to $40.96 a barrel.

The dollar declined to 107.23 yen from Tuesday’s 107.33 yen. The euro was little-changed at $1.1266.